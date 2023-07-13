Agartala-Chittagong International Flight Services On Verge of Launch, Confirms Tripura Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2023: The process of establishing international flight services between Agartala in Tripura, and Chittagong in Bangladesh, has reached an advanced stage. Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, while addressing the assembly on Thursday, informed the members that the commencement of international flights from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Chittagong is imminent and can take off at any given moment.

Responding to a query posed by CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Minister Chowdhury stated that the launch was initially scheduled for June but faced delays. However, he reassured the assembly that the service is now on the verge of being inaugurated.

Under the UDAN scheme, the responsibility of initiating the Agartala-Chittagong flight services has been entrusted to the renowned low-cost carrier, SpiceJet. This move aims to provide affordable air travel options for passengers on this route.

In addition, the minister addressed the issue of suspended flights from the Kailashahar Airport in the Unakoti district. The BJP government has taken the initiative to revive air services from this previously non-operational airport for the benefit of the local population.

Elaborating on the matter, Minister Chowdhury explained that resuming flights from an existing airport requires an additional 75 acres of land. To facilitate this expansion, the Unakoti District Magistrate has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive project report for the Kailashahar airport.

This development signifies a positive step towards bolstering air connectivity, both domestically and internationally, while catering to the needs of the people in these regions.