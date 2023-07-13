Arunachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha Raises Awareness On Millets And Organic Farming

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 12, 2023: To commemorate International Millets Year, the Arunachal Pradesh State BJP Mahila Morcha organized an awareness program on the uses of millets, organic farming, and millet cultivation. The event took place at the state BJP Headquarters in Itanagar on July 12 last.

During the program, the State Mahila Morcha team showcased various items made from millets, including cake, bhujia, momos, pokara, kher, haluwa, and more. These dishes were served to dignitaries and members present, aiming to create awareness about the importance of millets for individuals.

Hegio Aruni, the President of the State BJP Mahila Morcha, highlighted the significance of millets in the diet of high-altitude communities in Arunachal Pradesh. Millets are rich in essential nutrients such as proteins, calcium, and minerals, making them immune to various life-threatening diseases. Additionally, millets are an excellent source of potassium, which supports healthy kidney and heart function, and contain high levels of Vitamin A.

Aruni emphasized the importance of incorporating millets into our daily diet, suggesting that individuals consume millets at least once a day to reap the numerous health benefits they offer. She urged everyone to promote millet cultivation in the state, recognizing its nutritional value and potential impact on public health.

The program was attended by several prominent figures, including Tarh Tarak, the State Vice-President, Nalong Mize, the State General Secretary, Techi Necha, the Spokesperson, Ashok Sangchuju and Joram Tat, State Secretaries, as well as Nima Sange and Sambu Siongju, the media co-convener and BJP karyakartas, respectively.

The initiative undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh State BJP Mahila Morcha serves as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of millets and organic farming practices. By promoting the cultivation and consumption of millets, the program aims to enhance the overall health and well-being of individuals in the state.