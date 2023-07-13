Arunachal Pradesh Gets Two New GI Tagged Food Products

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 13, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh has added two more products to its list of Geographical Indications (GI) tagged food products. The renowned Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), cultivated by traditional Khampti tribal farmers in the Namsai region, and the prized Yak milk product ‘Yak Churpi’ from West Kameng and Tawang districts have now received official recognition.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his joy and pride in this remarkable achievement, emphasizing its significance in highlighting the rich biodiversity of the state. Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, “Arunachal’s indigenous varieties, Khaw Tai (Khamti rice), and Yak milk product – Yak Churpi, have found mention in the GI food products list of the Government of India. This achievement further fosters pride and appreciation for the rich biodiversity of our state. With the addition of these two items to the GI tags, following Idu Mishmi textiles and Arunachal Wakro Orange, we receive yet another great news.”

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development, Tage Taki, also expressed his delight on social media, stating, “It is a matter of pride and honor to announce that the indigenous ‘Khamti Lahi’ rice from Namsai and the ‘Arunachali Yak Churpi’ from West Kameng and Tawang districts have been conferred with the highly esteemed GI Tag. Sincere greetings to all concerned.”

The GI tag provides legal protection and recognition to products that possess unique qualities due to their geographical origin. This recent accomplishment further elevates Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and agricultural heritage, showcasing its diverse and exceptional food offerings to the world.