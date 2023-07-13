Assam Cabinet Introduces Eggs In School Meals To Combat Malnutrition

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13, 2023: In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet has taken several important decisions to enhance various aspects of the state’s development. Under the Prime Minister’s Poshan program, it was decided that each eligible child in schools located in tea garden areas will receive three eggs per week as part of their mid-day meal.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu emphasized the nutritional benefits of eggs, which are an excellent source of high-quality protein. This initiative aims to address malnutrition and promote physical growth among children, ultimately leading to improved attendance and reduced dropout rates.

Furthermore, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved an increase in reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Minorities and Other Backward Castes (MOBCs) in higher education institutions. The reservation percentage will be raised from the existing 15% to 27%. This decision is expected to provide greater access and opportunities for students from these communities to pursue higher education.

In terms of infrastructure development, the Cabinet adopted the Assam Road Network Master Plan (RNMP) for long-term connectivity requirements. The plan prioritizes the development of a higher-order road network comprising state highways, major district roads, and national highways. With a focus on efficient transportation and reduced road user costs, the proposed plan is expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities for approximately 13 lakh people over the next 20 years, and cater to the future travel demands of the state.

These decisions by the Assam Cabinet reflect the government’s commitment to improving education, governance, and connectivity, ultimately contributing to the overall development and welfare of the state and its people.