Assam Embraces An Era Of Harmony & Advancement, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13, 2023: In a remarkable shift, the state of Assam has undergone an unprecedented phase of tranquility, advancement, and prosperity since 2014, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a significant development, he addressed a delegation from the national executive committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), marking the first time the industry body has convened in Assam since its establishment in 1927.

During an engaging session held at Hotel Radisson Blu on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed his deep appreciation to FICCI for selecting Guwahati as the venue for its national executive committee meeting. He emphasized the profound impact that events like this could have in realizing the visionary goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Assam and the entire Northeast region.

Highlighting FICCI’s decision to hold its Executive Committee Meeting in Guwahati, the chief minister asserted that it symbolizes the city’s newfound position as the epicenter of growth in the Northeast. He exuded confidence that this trend would contribute to the state’s ongoing upward economic trajectory.

Citing compelling statistics, the chief minister underscored Assam’s rapid progress on all fronts. He predicted that within the next two years, Assam is poised to surpass Punjab and become the 16th largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Furthermore, the chief minister noted a substantial increase in both public and capital expenditures within the state. This boost in investments further supports Assam’s journey towards enhanced development and prosperity.