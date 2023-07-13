Assam Government Supports Uniform Civil Code, Plans to Ban Polygamy: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the state government is in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and intends to ban polygamy immediately. While the UCC is a matter to be decided by Parliament, the state can take action on specific aspects with the President’s approval, Sarma stated during a program.

The UCC covers various issues and is currently being examined by the Law Commission and Parliamentary Committee. The Assam government has already expressed its support for the UCC, as highlighted by the chief minister.

While the decision on the UCC is pending, Sarma revealed plans to introduce a bill to ban polygamy during the next assembly session in September. If for any reason the bill cannot be tabled during that session, it will be done in the January session. However, if the UCC is implemented in the meantime, the need for this separate action will be eliminated as it will be encompassed within the UCC.

Responding to the opposition from the Congress party regarding the UCC, Sarma raised concerns about whether a Congress leader with a daughter would agree to marry her off to someone with two wives. He accused the Congress of disregarding the plight of Muslim women and exploiting their votes without providing adequate support in return.

Sarma emphasized that even Prophet Muhammad did not advocate for polygamy, as he stated that Muslims should ideally have only one wife. He called on the Congress to stand with Muslim women and not support polygamy, even if it meant losing some votes.

Regarding opposition from Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Sarma asserted that Ajmal represents the voice of Muslim men, not women. He claimed to have regular interactions with Muslim women who express their concerns about being unable to speak openly and conveyed that they believe Allah will bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UCC refers to a unified set of laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance applicable to all Indian citizens regardless of religion, tribe, or local customs. The BJP has included the implementation of the UCC in its election manifesto. The Law Commission recently initiated a consultation process to gather views from stakeholders on this politically sensitive issue.