Assamese Scientist Chayan Dutta To Lead Launch Control Operations For Chandrayaan-3 Mission

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13, 2023: The scientific community and the nation at large eagerly await the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and in a momentous development, accomplished Assamese scientist Chayan Dutta will take charge of the crucial launch control operations.

Chayan Dutta, an esteemed alumnus of Tezpur University, currently holds the position of Scientist/Engineer-G at the UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space. With his extensive expertise and experience in the field, he has been entrusted with overseeing the Command and Data Handling subsystem, which serves as the “brains” of the orbiter and controls all spacecraft functions.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds immense importance for the scientific community and represents India’s continued efforts to explore the mysteries of the moon. With Chayan Dutta at the helm of launch control operations, there is great confidence in the mission’s success.

The launch control operations involve critical tasks such as ensuring the proper functioning of the spacecraft, monitoring telemetry data, and executing necessary commands. Chayan Dutta’s proficiency and leadership skills make him an invaluable asset in this pivotal role.

As an accomplished scientist hailing from Assam, Chayan Dutta brings pride to the state and serves as an inspiration for aspiring scientists and researchers. His contribution to the prestigious Chandrayaan-3 mission underscores the capabilities and achievements of the scientific community in Assam and across India.

The nation eagerly anticipates the launch of Chandrayaan-3, and with Chayan Dutta spearheading the launch control operations, there is a renewed sense of optimism and excitement. The mission represents another significant step in India’s space exploration endeavors, and Chayan Dutta’s involvement further enhances the scientific prowess and reputation of the country.