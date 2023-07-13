BJP Plans Nationwide Conference To Train Grassroots Leaders Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13, 2023: In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to organize a comprehensive conference for Zilla Panchayat heads, Autonomous District Council (ADC) heads, and panchayat members across the country. During this event, senior party leaders will provide training and guidance to the attending members.

Sources within the party revealed that the primary objective of this conference is to devise a detailed strategy on effectively disseminating the achievements of the Modi government to the masses. Each state will host a conference with a group of approximately 150 district panchayat members and ADC presidents. If the number of participants exceeds 150, they will be divided into multiple groups.

Commencing from July 13, the BJP plans to hold conferences in every state across the nation. The party aims to complete these conferences for district panchayat members, ADC heads, and panchayat members in all provinces before August 15. To ensure smooth coordination of the entire program, the BJP has assigned the responsibility to senior leaders Dushyant Gautam and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will serve as coordinators for the district panchayat conference program.

According to party sources, the conferences will be divided into three groups. The first group will consist of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where conferences will be held for district panchayat members and ADC presidents. The second group will include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Dadar Nagar Haveli. The third group will comprise West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.