Former Sikkim Chief Minister Records Statement in Defamation Case

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 13, 2023: Pawan Kumar Chamling, the former Chief Minister of Sikkim and President of the Sikkim Democratic Front, appeared before the police on Wednesday to record his statement in a defamation case filed against him. The case was lodged by a woman who accused Chamling of defaming her teenage daughter.

The incident unfolded when Chamling allegedly referred to the 15-year-old girl as a “cabaret dancer” while making a jibe at Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The girl had performed a ballet dance at an event attended by Khaling, who had been a vocal critic of Chamling for several years.

After Chamling’s remark went viral on social media, the woman lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that her daughter had been subjected to harassment through inappropriate statements made by Chamling. Consequently, the sadar police station issued a summons to Chamling, who subsequently recorded his statement.

The legal proceedings surrounding this case highlight the sensitive nature of defamation and the potential consequences of making derogatory remarks. As the investigation progresses, further actions will be taken based on the statements and evidence gathered by the police.