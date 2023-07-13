Sikkim Leads North Eastern States In Addressing Public Grievances

NET Web Desk

In a significant achievement, the government of Sikkim has taken the lead in effectively addressing public grievances among the northeastern states. This impressive feat was revealed in the latest monthly report of the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry.

With a remarkable score of 66.70 percent, the government of Sikkim secured the top position in the rankings, setting a high standard for other states to follow. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh came in second and third place, respectively, with scores of 57.45 percent and 52.30 percent.

During the period from January to June 2023, Sikkim successfully resolved a total of 173 grievances, with an average closing time of just 43 days. This achievement demonstrates the government’s commitment to prompt and efficient grievance redressal.

The Grievance Redressal Index, which includes two dimensions and four indicators, is part of DARPG’s efforts to enhance the grievance redressal system across states and union territories (UTs). The rankings were initiated based on the recommendations of the 127th Parliamentary Standing Committee, which stressed the importance of effective grievance redressal in the northeastern states.

In addition to the performance of states, the report also highlighted the top-ranking UTs in terms of grievance redressal. The government of Lakshadweep secured the first position with an impressive score of 70.41 percent. Following closely behind were the government of Andaman and Nicobar with a score of 64.55 percent and the government of Ladakh with a score of 55.25 percent.

Lakshadweep, in particular, resolved 181 grievances with an average closing time of just 14 days, earning them the top spot in this category.

Among states with more than 17,500 grievances, the government of Uttar Pradesh emerged as the leader with a score of 63.90 percent. Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh secured the second and third positions, respectively, with scores of 48.95 percent and 43.53 percent. Uttar Pradesh, with its efficient grievance redressal system, successfully resolved an astounding 123,633 grievances with an average closing time of 24 days.

Telangana claimed the top position in the rankings for states with less than 17,500 grievances, achieving an impressive score of 74.44 percent. Chhattisgarh and Kerala secured the second and third spots, respectively, with scores of 57.50 percent and 52.16 percent. Telangana promptly resolved 3,043 grievances, closing them within an average of just 7 days.

The report also shed light on the recent meeting between the Secretary of DARPG, V Srinivas, and the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. The objective of the meeting was to evaluate the grievance disposal status in the Union Territory (UT) using the Central Government grievance portal CPGRAMS, as well as the Jammu and Kashmir government grievance portal JKIGRAMS. Nodal Officers from across the UT also attended the meeting, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing public grievances effectively.

Overall, the concerted efforts of the state and UT governments have led to the redressal of 62,929 grievances in June 2023 alone. As a result, the total number of pending grievances across states and UTs has significantly decreased to 188,275. This demonstrates the government’s dedication to improving public service delivery and ensuring citizens’ satisfaction.