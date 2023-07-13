Tadang Minu Revolutionizes Boxing In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 13, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a groundbreaking moment in the world of boxing as it hosts its inaugural national boxing championship, the 5th National Junior Boxing Championship in Itanagar. At the forefront of this achievement is Tadang Minu, a revered figure in the boxing community who has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport in the region.

Minu, the president of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), expressed her pride at hosting the national event, emphasizing the remarkable progress Arunachal has made in the field of boxing. Having competed at the national level as a boxer herself, Minu holds a special place in her heart for the sport. In fact, she was once a contemporary of the legendary Mary Kom, with their last bout taking place in 2004.

Now serving as a coach and educator, Minu’s contributions to the sport have garnered international recognition. In 2021, she became the second Indian and the first Indian woman to be included in the Coaches Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA). This prestigious appointment has allowed her to work towards enhancing the coaching standards not only in India but also globally.

With a wealth of experience, Minu holds a positive outlook for Arunachal’s budding boxers, believing they are now better equipped to compete and succeed at both national and international levels. However, she acknowledges that there is still room for improvement. As the head of the Physical Education department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Itanagar, she also serves as the chairperson of the Boxing Federation of India’s Women’s Commission. Her dedication to the sport was further solidified when she qualified as an international technical official during the World Championship held in New Delhi.

Minu’s journey has not been without its challenges, particularly as a woman in a male-dominated field. Nevertheless, her unwavering focus on her goals has propelled her forward. She advises aspiring athletes to stay determined and committed, asserting that clarity of purpose is essential for achieving success.

In addition to her accomplishments, Minu passionately advocates for increased participation in sports, especially among young women. Since her return to Arunachal in 2016, she has been actively training young boxers, imparting her knowledge and skills to the next generation. Her own educational journey took her to various institutions across the country, including the Sports Authority of India’s NIS-Eastern Centre in Kolkata, where she pursued a diploma in boxing coaching. She furthered her studies by earning a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a Master’s degree from Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab. In a remarkable feat, she became the first woman from Arunachal to be awarded a Ph.D. in Physical Education from Visva Bharati Santiniketan, West Bengal, in 2017.

Minu’s remarkable story serves as an inspiration to all, demonstrating that with perseverance, passion, and a commitment to helping others, one can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. Boxing remains an integral part of her identity, and she firmly believes that her present and future accomplishments are deeply rooted in her love for the sport.