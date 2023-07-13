Tripura: 235 Individuals Apprehended For Illegal Infiltration From Bangladesh In Past 3 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2023: Altogether, 235 individuals have been apprehended in Tripura for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh over the past three years, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on Thursday.

In response to a reference notice raised by MLA Ranjit Debbarma, the Chief Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening security measures and curbing infiltration while the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura police are working in close coordination to safeguard the border.

The international border between Tripura and Bangladesh spans approximately 856 km, presenting a considerable challenge in terms of preventing unlawful entry into the state. Dr Saha highlighted that the central government has undertaken the task of erecting barbed wire fencing along the border, with about 50 km remaining incomplete due to various factors. Obstacles such as rivers, valleys, and drains within this stretch, as well as objections from the Border Guard of Bangladesh, have hindered the completion of the fencing project.

Exploiting the porous and unprotected areas, illegal infiltrators are taking advantage of the incomplete sections of the border. To counter this, Tripura has deployed 18 battalions of the BSF to the international border areas, actively working to prevent illegal entry into the state.

Providing statistical insights, Chief Minister Dr. Saha shared that numerous cases have been registered under the Indian Passport Act between January 1, 2021, and July 10, 2023, resulting in the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas. In 2021, four cases were registered, leading to 41 Prosecution Reports (PRs) and 52 arrests. The figures increased in 2022, with four cases, 61 PRs, and 123 arrests. As of July 10, 2023, 27 cases have been registered, accompanied by 120 PRs and 60 arrests.

These actions reflect Tripura’s proactive stance in addressing the issue of illegal infiltration, with concerted efforts to enhance border security and enforce the law to maintain the integrity and safety of the state.