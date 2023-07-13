Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights Formalin Contamination In Fish Samples, Calls For Vigilance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2023: The uncovering of formalin content in fish samples collected from markets in Tripura’s Dhalai and South Tripura districts has raised alarms. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday revealed the findings during budget session at the state legislative assembly, highlighting the violation of food safety rules by certain fish traders.

Despite refraining from immediate punitive measures, the government has issued strict warnings against such practices. Efforts to prevent the entry of formalin-preserved fish into the market are being emphasized, with heightened vigilance urged among food safety officers, he added.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Teliamura BJP MLA Kalyani Saha Roy, Chief Minister Dr. Saha addressed the efforts undertaken to prevent the entry of formalin-preserved fish into the market. Formalin is a chemical known to have adverse effects on human health.

CM Dr Saha, who also serves as the Health minister stated, “In accordance with the Food Safety and Standard Act of 2006 and the Rules of 2011, food safety officers stationed in various subdivisions of the state were instructed to conduct a survey in different markets on April 17, 2023. A total of 36 samples were collected from various markets across the state and sent to the Regional Food Laboratory and Microbiology lab of Agartala Government Medical College. The findings revealed that two samples contained formalin content.”

According to the official statement, both fish traders found to be involved in the sale of such contaminated fish can be prosecuted under the Food Safety Standard Rule of 2011. However, the government refrained from taking severe action and instead issued warnings in compliance with the law.

“Food safety officers stationed across the state have received comprehensive training on legal matters pertaining to their roles. They have been directed to collect enforcement samples from all districts and to closely monitor markets with high consumer footfall,” added the statement.

The statement also informed that the government has appointed eight permanent food safety officers along with twelve officials on a contract basis. These officers successfully completed a 14-day residential training program in Kerala and a 26-day on-the-job training in Agartala. They are now prepared to enforce the provisions of the Food Safety and Standard Act of 2011.