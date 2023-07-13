Tripura Gas Fields To Join NEGG; ONGC And IGGL Ink Three Hook-Up Agreements

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2023: Indradhanush Gas Limited (IGGL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have recently forged three agreements aimed at linking ONGC’s natural gas fields to the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) for the purpose of gas transportation.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, these agreements will enable the transportation of natural gas from ONGC’s Jorhat, Silchar, and Tripura Assets to consumers.

IGGL is currently in the process of constructing a 1,656 km long pipeline that will connect the capital cities and demand centers of all eight northeastern states, facilitating the distribution of natural gas. With the signing of these hook-up agreements, ONGC’s gas fields can now be connected to IGGL’s pipeline, allowing for the efficient evacuation of natural gas, as mentioned by IGGL Director Sanjay Kumar.

He emphasized that this strategic move will enhance connectivity between ONGC fields and the North East Gas Grid, ultimately benefiting both companies. Kumar further stated that this development will not only provide domestic customers with access to natural gas but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.

In line with the Centre’s Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, leveraging the NEGG infrastructure will enable the northeastern region to fully harness its hydrocarbon potential, paving the way for the development of a gas-based economy. IGGL is actively engaging with other natural gas producers to establish connections between their gas fields and the NEGG.

Under these hook-up agreements, the withdrawal of natural gas from ONGC’s assets is expected to be substantial, with 185,000 Standard Cubic Meters per Day (SCMD) from Jorhat Asset, 82,500 SCMD from Silchar Asset, and 700,000 SCMD from the Tripura Asset being transported through the NEGG.

As of now, the NEGG project, implemented by IGGL, has made significant progress, with physical completion reaching 75.52 percent.