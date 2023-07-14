3-Member Judicial Commission Begins Investigation Into Manipur Violence With First Visit To Affected Areas

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 14, 2023: The ongoing investigation into the violence in Manipur took a significant step forward as the 3-member Judicial Commission, led by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, made its first visit to the troubled state. The Commission has been officially tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the turmoil beginning on May 3.

The other members of the Commission include Himanshu Shekhar Das, a retired bureaucrat, and Prabhakar Aloka, a former intelligence officer. Upon arriving at the 36 Bn Assam Rifles camp in the violence-affected area of Churachandpur, the Commission members proceeded to engage with individuals residing in two relief camps established at the Salt Brook School and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

During his visit to Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a Judicial Commission headed by a retired Chief Justice-level Judge to investigate the incidents of violence. Shah concluded his four-day visit to the strife-torn northeastern state by also mentioning the establishment of a peace committee under Governor Anusuiya Uikey and security advisor Kuldiep Singh, as well as the involvement of members from civil society.

Furthermore, the Home Minister emphasized that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be tasked with investigating six cases related to the violence. This move reflects the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice.

The visit of the Judicial Commission to Manipur marks an important milestone in the investigation, demonstrating the government’s dedication to understanding the root causes and consequences of the unrest. Through comprehensive examinations and inquiries, the Commission aims to shed light on the events that transpired and provide valuable insights to prevent such incidents in the future.