Nagaland DYRS Team Triumphs At 33rd Taekwondo Championship

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, July 14, 2023: The Nagaland government’s Department of Youth Resources and Sports (DYRS) showcased an outstanding performance at the 33rd Nagaland Taekwondo Championship, clinching a remarkable achievement of 23 gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. The championship, held at Kohima’s Pele Khiezhie Stadium, concluded on Thursday with resounding success.

The two-day event witnessed spirited participation from both male and female Taekwondo players representing nine districts and two government departments: Nagaland Police and DYRS. Kohima district emerged as the worthy runner-up, securing an impressive collection of 11 gold medals, seven silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.

Despite earning the highest number of medals in the overall tally, with a remarkable total of 44 medals, Dimapur district fell short of claiming the top spot. Dimapur secured eight gold medals, along with 24 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

The Nagaland Police team exhibited commendable skill, earning three golds, three silver medals, and one bronze medal. They secured the second-lowest position in the medal tally, just above Shamator district, which secured three bronze medals.

In recognition of their outstanding discipline and conduct, the Phek district was honored with the trophy for the team with the best discipline.

The championship saw the enthusiastic participation of several district Taekwondo teams, including Wokha, Peren, Kiphire, Chümoukedima, and Tuensang, all of whom contributed to the event’s vibrancy and competitive spirit.