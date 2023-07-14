Obscene Video Row: Tripura Assembly Speaker Refers BJP MLA’s Misconduct To Ethics Committee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2023: The alleged misconduct of BJP MLA Yadab Lal Nath in the Tripura Assembly has been referred to the ethics committee by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, Assembly’s Chief Whip and BJP MLA Kalyani Roy said on Friday.

The ruling party legislator, aged 55 years, was purportedly caught watching a pornographic video during a previous session in March. The matter was raised by BJP legislator Kishore Barman in the Assembly on Thursday, the final day of the budget session.

Speaker Sen subsequently sent the issue to the ethics committee for necessary action, as confirmed by Chief Whip Kalyani Roy. The nine-member ethics committee will convene to discuss the matter and make a decision in line with the established guidelines.

The controversy surrounding Nath’s alleged behavior had caused an uproar on the opening day of the budget session on July 7. Opposition members demanded action against Nath, who was said to have been caught on camera watching explicit content in a previous session.

In response, the Speaker suspended five MLAs from Tipra Motha, CPI(M), and Congress for the day, following Chief Minister Manik Saha’s recommendation. However, the suspension was later withdrawn based on a proposal from Saha.

Roy argued that the opposition members failed to adhere to proper procedure when raising the issue on the first day of the budget session. She emphasized that any sensitive matter brought before the Assembly must be accompanied by supporting documents and follow the prescribed guidelines. Without such evidence, the Speaker cannot entertain such allegations. Roy suggested that the opposition’s motive was to create chaos within the House, which is why their demand was not entertained.

Throughout the budget session, Nath, the MLA representing the Bagbassa constituency in North Tripura district, remained absent, further fueling the ongoing controversy.