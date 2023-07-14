Over 1,400 Tripura Board Exam Candidates Receive Increased Marks After Re-evaluation: TBSE

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) officials on Friday announced that 1,415 candidates from Class 10 and Class 12 in Tripura, out of a total of 3,478 applicants, have been awarded higher marks after the re-evaluation of their board examination answer scripts.

Out of 2,049 Class 10 students who applied for a review of their 4,760 subjects, 811 students received higher marks. Similarly, among the 1,429 Class 12 students who applied for a review of their 3,078 subjects, 604 students saw an increase in their marks. It is important to note that the review process is permissible for a maximum of three subjects, as stated by TBSE President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha during a press briefing here in Agartala city on Friday.

In addition to the Class 10 and Class 12 students, three students from Madrassa Fazil (Higher Secondary) also applied for a review and experienced an increase in their marks.

For the students who remain dissatisfied with their reviewed marks, they have the option to choose self-inspection, wherein they can personally view their answer scripts. The self-inspection process is scheduled to take place on July 18, and each subject will require a payment of Rs 250, as stated by the board president.

TBSE President also shared that the ‘Bochor Bachao’ examination, a retest aimed at preventing students from losing an entire academic year, will be conducted between August 2 and 11 next. So far, the board has received applications from nearly 2,000 Class 12 candidates and approximately 5,000 Class 10 students for the ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme, but they anticipate receiving more applications in the coming days.

Under the state government’s ‘Bochor Bachao’ initiative, students who have scored at least 150 marks out of five subjects but have failed to secure pass marks in a maximum of three subjects are eligible to participate in the re-examination, thereby avoiding the loss of an entire year.

TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey mentioned that most students who applied for a review received an increase of only one mark in the subjects they selected for re-evaluation. He further explained that Class 12 students primarily requested a review of Bengali, Political Science, and Chemistry, while Class 10 students focused on Maths Basics, resulting in a marginal increase of one mark.

Students will be able to view their reviewed marks on the TBSE website starting Friday. Following this, they are required to submit their mark sheets and certificates to their respective schools, and the schools must send these documents to TBSE by Saturday.