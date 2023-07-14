Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Compares Congress Leaders To Cockroaches; Urges Party Workers To Strengthen Relationships With People

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2023: Criticizing the Congress leaders and elected representatives in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha compared MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his associates with the lifecycle of cockroaches.

Responding to the Roy Barman’s statement of finding BJP in Tripura after assembly polls in 2023 would require microscope, Dr Saha while addressing the party’s ‘karyakartas’ of Santirbazar mandal in South Tripura district said that the BJP has once again emerged and is working tirelessly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and dedicated party workers.

The CM urged the saffron party workers to focus on strengthening their relationship with the people and securing both Lok Sabha seats with even greater support in the upcoming elections.

He highlighted the missteps of Congress and CPIM leaders, pointing out their frequent party switches and lack of ideology. Drawing a parallel to the life cycle of cockroaches, Dr. Saha emphasized the need to raise awareness among the people about the opportunistic nature of these leaders.

The Chief Minister called on Karyakartas to intensify their door-to-door campaigns, ensuring that the people are informed about the state and centrally sponsored development projects. He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to action and development, guided by the principle of “actions speak louder than words.”

Dr. Saha expressed confidence in the party’s ability to drive progress in Tripura under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, while urging party workers to remain dedicated to the welfare of the state and its people.

Tripura CM was accompanied by Jolaibari MLA and cabinet minister Shukla Charan Noatia, BJP South Tripura district president and former MLA Sankar Roy, BJYM state president Nabadal Banik, party’s state general secretary Papia Datta and others.