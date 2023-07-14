Union Minister Rameswar Teli Highlights Role Of Petroleum Sector In India’s Economic Growth

NET Web Desk

Rameswar Teli, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized the significant contribution of the petroleum and petrochemical sector to India’s rapid economic growth.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Indian Oil Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Panipat, Teli stated that India is the fastest-growing major economy globally, with the petroleum sector playing a pivotal role in this achievement.

Teli further announced that Indian Oil’s Panipat refinery is set to establish a green hydrogen plant with a capacity of 7,000 tonnes, requiring an investment of Rs 60,000 crore. These mega projects not only boost economic development in Haryana but also contribute to the overall progress of the country. The minister highlighted that the establishment of such complexes creates numerous opportunities for development in the surrounding areas and leads to the generation of large-scale employment.

Expressing his confidence in the people of Haryana, Teli affirmed that their continuous contributions to the growth of Indian Oil Panipat Refinery will play a crucial role in making India a self-reliant nation. He also mentioned India’s recent achievement of becoming the fifth largest economy globally, surpassing the United Kingdom.

Underscoring the significance of the petroleum and petrochemical sector, the Minister of State emphasized its vital role in driving India’s economic progress.