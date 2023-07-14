US Congressional Committee Passes Resolution Recognizing Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part Of India

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, a Congressional Senatorial Committee in the United States has passed a resolution recognizing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. The resolution, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley, Bill Hagerty, Tim Kaine, and Chris Van Hollen, reaffirms the United States’ recognition of the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China’s People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution is a response to China’s claims of territorial ownership over large portions of Arunachal Pradesh and its aggressive and expansionist policies. It underscores the importance of upholding a rules-based order and supporting freedom in the face of alternative visions promoted by the Chinese government. The resolution will now proceed to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Senator Merkley, Co-Chair of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, emphasized the need for the United States to stand by its values and strengthen relationships with like-minded international partners. Senator Hagerty stressed the importance of supporting strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly India and other Quad countries, in pushing back against China’s territorial ambitions.

As tensions escalate between India and China over their shared border, Senator Cornyn highlighted the need for the United States to defend democracy and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. The resolution reaffirms the United States’ recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India.

China, which refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan, claims the region as South Tibet. However, India firmly rejects this claim, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of its territory. China routinely protests visits by Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh to assert its claim.

The passing of this resolution by the US Congressional Committee demonstrates the growing international support for India’s territorial integrity and reinforces the importance of upholding a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.