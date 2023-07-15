AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Meets Northeastern Party Leaders, Discusses 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Strategy

NET Web Desk

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge convened a crucial meeting with party leaders from six northeastern states to strategize for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting provided an opportunity for leaders from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim to express their concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in Manipur, according to party sources.

Manipur has been grappling with violent clashes, particularly between the Kuki and Meitei communities since early May. The Congress leaders present at the meeting, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, included KC Venugopal, the General Secretary (Organization) of the Congress, Ajoy Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura, and Nagaland, and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Kharge has been actively engaged in holding key strategy meetings with leaders from various states, including those scheduled to go to polls later this year. Previously, he had separate meetings with leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, focusing on devising effective election strategies.

These deliberations underscore the Congress Party’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the northeast and formulating a comprehensive electoral plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. With regional dynamics and local challenges in mind, the party aims to resonate with the aspirations of the people and offer effective governance and progressive policies.