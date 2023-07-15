AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Accuses Assam CM Creating Division Between Muslims And Assamese People

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: Badruddin Ajmal, the Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Saturday, has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that his recent comments on the rising vegetable prices in the state are aimed at creating a division between Asamese Muslims and the youth.

Speaking to the media in Garigaon, Guwahati, Ajmal expressed his disappointment with Sarma’s statement, which attributed the price increase to “Miya” (Muslim) vendors, considering it derogatory and hurtful to the minority community.

Ajmal emphasized that as the head of the state, it is inappropriate for the Chief Minister to make such remarks. He stressed that Sarma’s statement undermines the position and responsibility of a state leader. As a result, Ajmal and others in the AIUDF are disheartened by the Chief Minister’s words.

“The CM said people from the Miya community will not be allowed to sell vegetables and spices in Guwahati. This kind of statement isn’t appropriate for the chief minister of a state. He is the head of the state and it isn’t right for him to be making such remarks. We are disheartened by the CM’s remarks,” Ajmal, also a perfume baron, said.

Furthermore, Ajmal accused Sarma’s remarks of creating a divide between Muslims and other Asamese people, including the youth. He warned that such statements are an attempt to separate Muslims from their fellow Asamese brothers and sisters. Ajmal held the government accountable for any potential unrest that may arise as a consequence of this divisive rhetoric.

