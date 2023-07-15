Arunachal Pradesh Achieves Remarkable Milestones In Rural Electrification And Infrastructure Development: CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: In a significant development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Facebook to emphasize the crucial role of electricity in modern society. Recognizing its importance as the lifeblood that illuminates our homes, fuels innovation, and connects individuals, the Chief Minister called for the adoption of sustainable energy sources and ensuring universal access to this vital resource. With a collective effort, a brighter and electrified future can be achieved.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of remarkable achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development across the state. Arunachal Pradesh has successfully achieved 100 percent rural electrification, encompassing a staggering 5,311 villages. This notable feat has brought light to previously unconnected areas, significantly improving the quality of life for residents.

Through key initiatives such as SAUBHAGYA (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, the state has electrified approximately 3.02 lakh households. These programs have played a crucial role in extending the benefits of electricity to previously underserved communities, empowering them with improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

To bolster the power infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh has undertaken significant strides by erecting 2,141 kilometers of 132KV lines and 2,000 kilometers of 33KV lines. These transmission lines have strengthened the grid network, ensuring reliable and efficient distribution of electricity to various regions of the state. Furthermore, the integration of optical fiber along the transmission lines has facilitated digital connectivity, enhancing communication and internet access for communities.

The achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development highlight the state government’s commitment to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a well-connected and prosperous region. These efforts not only improve the standard of living for residents but also pave the way for sustainable growth, economic development, and enhanced opportunities for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.