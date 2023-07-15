CM Pema Khandu Backs Adventure Tourism Conclave, Acknowledges Oken Tayeng’s Contributions

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm for adventure tourism in a recent Facebook post. He described adventure tourism as an exhilarating and captivating form of travel that offers thrilling experiences and the opportunity to explore unconventional destinations.

Khandu highlighted the unique blend of excitement, awe-inspiring moments, and unforgettable memories that make adventure tourism a favorite choice for those seeking extraordinary journeys.

Khandu’s remarks came during a courtesy call by Oken Tayeng, Managing Director of Abor Country Travels and Expeditions. They discussed the hosting of an Adventure Tourism Conclave in Arunachal Pradesh by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI). Khandu believes that this event will significantly contribute to the promotion of adventure tourism in the state, which is renowned for its socio-cultural diversity and scenic grandeur.

Tayeng, who recently assumed the role of Member at the National Tourism Advisory Council of the Union Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the importance of tourism safety guidelines and the ongoing efforts to equip tour agencies with the necessary knowledge and skills. Khandu expressed confidence that the proposed conclave will address various aspects and challenges related to tourism in the region.

Furthermore, as the chairman of the North East States Chapter of ATOAI, Tayeng presented Khandu with a book titled ‘Indian Tourism Adventure Guidelines,’ published by ATOAI. Recognizing the significance of safety and life-saving skills for tour agencies, Khandu encouraged all stakeholders to read this informative book.