Kiren Rijiju Announces Installation Of Weather Instruments & Doppler Radar Stations In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, revealed on Friday that Arunachal Pradesh will soon see the installation of advanced weather reading instruments and three large Doppler Radar stations. This development aims to provide accurate weather forecasts in the state, directly benefiting farmers in planning their agricultural activities for enhanced productivity and reduced losses.

Chairing a farmers awareness programme, Minister Rijiju emphasized the importance of increasing agricultural productivity through the utilization of scientific applications. Given the significant impact of climate change on everyone’s lives, Rijiju urged individuals to adopt scientific approaches and adapt their lifestyles accordingly.

Expressing his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju credited the NDA government’s initiatives for bringing about improvements in various sectors. These include enhanced road connectivity, electricity coverage in every village, the implementation of the Direct Beneficiary Transfer system (DBT), the mid-day meal scheme, and many others that have positively impacted the country and, specifically, the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The program titled “Self Reliant Farmers: Empowering Farmers through Agro meteorological Advisory Services in Changing Climate” was jointly organized by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Association of Agrometeorologists, state agricultural department, and the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies. It aimed to provide farmers with necessary knowledge and resources to effectively navigate the challenges posed by climate change and promote self-reliance in agriculture.