Manipur: Controversial Song Sparks FIR Against Singer Tapta For Inciting Violence

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: The Zomi Students’ Federation has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Tapta, a well-known singer, for his controversial song that has ignited a significant controversy. The song’s lyrics allegedly advocate for the genocide of the Kukis, constituting hate speech and an incitement to violence.

In the FIR, which is directed to the Officer-in-Charge of Churachandpur Police Station, Tapta is accused of fostering animosity among diverse groups based on factors such as religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and more. Additionally, the report asserts that his actions undermine social harmony, and his statements are defamatory, promoting feelings of hostility, hatred, or animosity towards members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST).

This controversy emerges against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic conflicts in the state since May 3. Tapta, also known as Jayenta Loukrakpam, a popular Meitei singer residing in Imphal, released the contentious song on July 7. One of the notable lines in the song reads, “Meiteis will never find peace until every Kuki is eliminated.”

Tapta rose to fame in the music scene of Manipur with his impactful debut album titled ‘Power of Attraction’. Throughout the years, he has amassed a significant following across all communities in Manipur, earning him a devoted fan base.