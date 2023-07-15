Meghalaya: Border Dispute Forces School Closures In Assam; Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma Takes Action

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: In the wake of an ongoing border dispute with Assam, several schools in the state have been compelled to shut down, disrupting the education of numerous students. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma addressed this pressing issue during a press briefing on Friday, highlighting the unfortunate closure of one or two schools and the suspension of construction on an SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) school due to the dispute.

Chairing a review meeting with department officials, Minister Sangma expressed concern over the impact on education caused by the closure of a government lower primary school situated in East Jaintia Hills. This particular school, accommodating around 30 students and employing three teachers, has been closed down, necessitating the relocation of affected students to nearby schools.

The minister assured reporters that he would promptly raise the matter with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, emphasizing the need to address the issue in the best interests of the students. He underscored that while states may have boundaries, the boundaries should not impede the process of teaching and learning or hinder the welfare of children. Sangma asserted that as a minister, he firmly believed that education and shaping the future of students should transcend all boundaries.

Sangma further informed attendees that he had instructed department officers to maintain communication with the deputy commissioner of the concerned district to gather a comprehensive report on the matter. This data will aid in devising appropriate strategies to mitigate the challenges arising from the border dispute.

The review meeting also shed light on the prevailing deficiencies in basic infrastructure, including inadequate toilet facilities for boys and girls, as well as insufficient access to clean water in various schools. Minister Sangma acknowledged these pressing issues and emphasized the importance of finding effective solutions.

The Education Ministry remains committed to addressing the adverse effects of the border dispute on education and ensuring a conducive learning environment for all students.