Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Arranges Airlifting for Treatment of ‘Ulto Rath’ Tragedy Victims In Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2023: In connection to the tragic ‘Ulto Rath’ tragedy at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on June 28 last, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha paid a visit to the GBP hospital on Saturday to personally inquired about the well-being of three individuals and made necessary arrangements for airlifting for advanced medical treatment to Delhi.

Expressing his concern for those injured in the tragic chariot incident at Kumarghat, CM Dr. Saha took to his Facebook account to share the update and mentioned ““Some of those injured in the overturned chariot incident at Kumarghat are undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital. Our doctors and medical team are making every effort to make them fully recovered. Even Delhi doctors have praised the role of state doctors in video conferencing. Two of the injured are being sent to Delhi as their condition is critical.”

CM announced, “Due to the critical condition of two of the injured individuals, they will be airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care on Saturday while the third patient will shifted to Delhi on Sunday.”