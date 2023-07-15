Meghalaya: UDP Raises Concerns Over Uniform Civil Code, Calls For Clarity From Government

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15, 2023: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a significant ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, has voiced its apprehension regarding the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

In a letter addressed to the Law Commission, Jemino Mawthoh, the General Secretary of UDP, conveyed the party’s reluctance to support the UCC without a comprehensive draft proposal from the Government of India.

Mawthoh highlighted the need for a well-defined and detailed draft proposal to enable the UDP to thoroughly examine and share its views on the matter. The party expressed its current inability to present its stance due to the absence of a concrete draft proposal from the government.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, who also leads the ruling National People’s Party, has previously expressed opposition to the Uniform Civil Code.

The UCC aims to establish a uniform set of laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, tribal affiliations, or regional customs. However, the UDP’s concerns reflect the need for clarity and comprehensive deliberation before committing to such a significant legal transformation.