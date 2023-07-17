Assam Police Rescues 112 Cattle In Guwahati, Foils Two Cow Smuggling Attempts

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 17, 2023: In their ongoing efforts to combat livestock smuggling in Assam, the Assam Police successfully foiled two attempts at cow smuggling in Guwahati, resulting in the rescue of 112 cattle. On Monday, officials reported that four individuals were apprehended in connection with these incidents.

During the first operation, the city police in Khetri intercepted two vehicles that were transporting 62 cattle heads. The vehicles were en route from Silapathar to Meghalaya. While two suspects, Abdul Kalam and Meredul Islam, were detained, two others managed to escape from the scene.

In the second incident, the city police in Jorabat stopped a truck that was carrying 48 cows from Lakhimpur to Byrnihat. The police arrested two individuals, identified as Ramesh and Mani, both hailing from South India, on charges of cattle smuggling.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati city police stated, “City Police thwarted 2 attempts of cattle smuggling after 3 trucks were intercepted by Khetri PS and Jorabat OP respectively. A total of 112 cattle were recovered and 3 thugs arrested. Legal action initiated.” The successful operations serve as a testament to the continuous efforts of the Assam Police in combating the illicit trade of cattle in the state.