Central Young Mizo Association Assists An Injured Tribal From Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has assisted Nehtinsah Haokip (21) of New Zalenphai, Manipur, who had been injured in a cross fire between Tribals and Meiteis in Manipur on July 7, 2023.

According to sources, Haokip had gone to Kangvai village on July 7, a 1 km distance from his village of Zalenphai, where there was a shootout between Tribals and Meiteis. A bullet had been shot through his left shoulder.

Upon further investigation through x-ray at Lamka Hospital, it was confirmed that bullets are stuck inside his left shoulder, his chest and near his left lung.

After several days of treatment at Lamka Hospital, the Indigenous Tribals Leader Forum (ITLF) has requested for the support of the CYMA for Haokip to be taken to Aizawl, and reached the city on July 13, and was immediately admitted to Civil Hospital.

Upon the recommendation of doctors, he has been transferred to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong for further treatment of his injuries.

The CYMA booked a flight ticket to Shillong for Haokip and his uncle Nehlen Haokip and gave them a cash of Rs. 30,000. They have also decided that the CYMA shall bear all necessary expenses for his treatment.

Hoakip and his uncle were received at the airport today by Shillong Group YMA President, Ricky Zobiakvela with an ambulance and were immediately transferred to NEIGRIHMS Hospital.