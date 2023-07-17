Empowering Education In Tripura: ‘School On Boat’ Sets Sail To Success, Bridging Gaps In Dumboor Lake Islands

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 17, 2023: In a groundbreaking move to overcome the challenges of education access in the remote islands of Dumboor Lake in Dhalai district of Tripura, the Education Department has introduced a remarkable initiative called “School On Boat.” This innovative service aims to provide education to students who face difficulties in attending school due to the lack of road connectivity in the area.

Chandni Chandran, the Director of Secondary Education, stressed the importance of catering to the educational needs of students living on the small islands of Dumboor Lake. To address this concern, the Karbook – Dakmura Gomatibari SB School has become a pivotal educational institution for many island residents.

The situation demanded immediate action, as students had to rely on unsafe boats for transportation, leading to occasional accidents. In response, Damodar Tripura, the Block Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, devised an ingenious solution – dedicating a boat solely for student use. Funding for this exceptional project was made available through the Access component of Samagra Shiksha. Currently, there is one boat in operation, operated by a skilled driver from the local community.

Over 100 students have already enrolled in the school, and approximately 50 of them will benefit from the boat service, making three daily trips to facilitate their educational journey.

This commendable effort by the Education Department is set to revolutionize education accessibility for students residing in the remote islands of Dumboor Reservoir, ensuring that no child is left behind in their pursuit of knowledge and a brighter future.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha took to Facebook to applaud this significant milestone, hailing the first-ever “School Boat” that serves the students in the enchanting islands of Dumboor Lake. He praised the indomitable spirit of BPC Karbook for turning this remarkable idea into reality. With this innovative initiative, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing equal opportunities for every child, irrespective of their geographical location.