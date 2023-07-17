“India’s War On Drugs: Rs 2,000 Crore Worth of Narcotics To Be Destroyed On Monday

NET Web Desk

New Delhi will witness a powerful display of India’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace as more than 1.4 lakh kilograms of illicit drugs, with an estimated street value of over Rs 2,000 crore, will be obliterated on Monday. This momentous initiative is part of the country’s resolute “zero-tolerance” policy towards narcotics and reflects the government’s determination not only to combat drug smuggling but also to prevent Indian territory from becoming a conduit for international drug trafficking.

High-level sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs have revealed that the seized narcotics will be destroyed during the upcoming regional conference on “Drugs Smuggling and National Security,” set to take place in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah and his virtual presence.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will collaborate with the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) of all states in a synchronized effort to dismantle 1,44,000 kilograms of seized drugs, valued at a staggering Rs 2,416 crore, spread across various locations in the country.

Among the notable quantities earmarked for destruction are 6,590 kilograms seized by the NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kilograms by the Indore unit, and 356 kilograms by the Jammu unit. Additionally, several law enforcement agencies in different states will contribute to the effort by obliterating a total of 1,44,122 kilograms of drugs, including 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilograms in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasizing its resolve to create a drug-free India, the Central government has firmly embraced a “zero tolerance” stance against narcotics. Over the past year, between June 1, 2022, and July 15, 2023, the collective efforts of regional NCB units and ANTFs of states have resulted in the destruction of approximately 8,76,554 kilograms of drugs, with an estimated value of around Rs 9,580 crore, surpassing the initial target by more than 11 times.

With Monday’s mass drug destruction, the cumulative quantity of narcotics obliterated within a year will reach an astounding 10 lakh kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 12,000 crore. This momentous achievement stands as a testament to India’s unwavering determination to curb the drug epidemic and safeguard its citizens from the clutches of substance abuse.