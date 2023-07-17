Major Drug Bust In Assam: Joint Operation Seizes 88.05 Grams Of Heroin & Apprehends Suspect

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 17, 2023: In a highly successful collaborative operation, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles in the Agartala Sector joined forces with Jirighat Police Station, Cachar District, Assam, resulting in the apprehension of an individual caught with a substantial quantity of heroin, weighing 88.05 grams, on Sunday last.

Prompted by reliable information on drug sales, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Jirighat Police Station cooperated seamlessly to execute a joint mission. This operation culminated in the capture of an individual and the confiscation of 88.05 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 35 lakhs, in the general vicinity of Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

Following the operation, both the suspect and the seized contraband were handed over to the custody of the Jirighat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Just a day prior, on Saturday last, the Assam Rifles made a significant discovery in Cachar district, intercepting a vehicle transporting 400 gelatine sticks and 400 detonators. This led to the arrest of a 24-year-old individual named Prosonjit Baishnab. The authorities believe that the explosives were en route to Manipur.

As the ‘Sentinels of Northeast,’ the Assam Rifles have been at the forefront of combating Narco-terrorism, which continues to fuel insurgency in the region. Their relentless efforts against drug-related crimes have proven crucial in maintaining peace and security in this sensitive area.