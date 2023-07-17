Mehbooba Mufti slams Assam CM for blaming Muslims for price rise

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 17, 2023: PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his controversial remarks that Muslims are responsible for the soaring prices of vegetables in the state. Mufti said that Sarma’s comments reflect the BJP-led government’s utter failure to tackle unemployment, inflation, and lack of development. She also urged the judiciary to take suo-motu notice of Sarma’s statements and act against them as they are inflammatory and divisive.

Mufti took to Twitter to express her displeasure over Sarma’s remarks. She wrote, “Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP’s utter failure on unemployment, inflation, and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood – vegetable vendors and kirana shops.” She also pointed out the discrepancy in the judicial response, saying that the judiciary was quick to act against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning corruption, but was silent on Sarma’s provocative statements.

Sarma made the remarks while answering questions from reporters about the high prices of vegetables in Guwahati. He said, “Vegetables are not priced so high in villages. Here, the Miya vendors charge us more. Had it been Assamese vendors selling vegetables, they would not have fleeced their own people.” The term “Miya” is a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, although some of them have reclaimed it as a sign of resistance.

Sarma’s comments drew flak from opposition parties in Assam, who accused him of playing communal politics. They condemned his comments and stressed the need for responsible leadership that promotes harmony rather than discord.