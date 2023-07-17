Ten Opposition Leaders Challenges Delimitation Exercise Of Assam In Supreme Court

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 17, 2023: A significant development has taken place in Assam’s political landscape as ten prominent leaders from nine opposition parties have joined forces to challenge the delimitation exercise in the state.

The group of opposition leaders, including representatives from Assam Jatiya Parishad, INC, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, CPI, Anchalik Gana Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, has collectively filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Led by senior advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, the plea argues against the methodology adopted by the Election Commission in conducting the delimitation exercise in Assam.

Specifically, it questions the proposed readjustment of boundaries for the 126 assembly constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The opposition leaders assert that the current delimitation exercise appears to favor the BJP, while potentially harming the electoral prospects of other political parties in Assam.

With such a significant legal challenge, the matter has drawn considerable attention and may have far-reaching implications for the state’s political landscape.

The Supreme Court’s response to the petition is eagerly awaited by both the ruling party and the opposition as it may shape the future electoral dynamics in Assam.