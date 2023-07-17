Tripura: TIPRA Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Announces “Massive Peaceful Agitation” For Party’s Demands

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 17, 2023: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion of Tripura and former Chairman of TIPRA, issued a statement on Monday warning of an unprecedented “peaceful agitation” in Tripura if the party’s demands were not promptly addressed.

During a press conference held in Agartala on Monday afternoon, Pradyot outlined the key resolutions passed during their plenary session. The party stands resolute on its core ideological demand, which is the creation of Greater Tipraland. While discussions with the Government of India have taken place, TIPRA remains steadfast in their stance.

Another important resolution pertains to the allocation of the budget for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the current fiscal year, which currently stands at a meager 2 per cent. TIPRA intends to exert pressure on the state government regarding this issue.

Addressing corruption is also a crucial aspect of their fight, and the party is determined to restructure from the grassroots level.

Pradyot emphasized the importance of unity within their ranks, acknowledging the existence of conspiracies aimed at dividing them. He expressed his unwavering commitment to the party and the community, clarifying that although he stepped down as Chairman due to health reasons, he remains an active Tipra Motha warrior, fighting for their cause.

Regarding potential alliances, Pradyot mentioned that if the BJP is not willing to align with Tipra Motha, there are other parties open to collaboration, and all options are on the table.

In response to the possibility of a peaceful agitation, Pradyot stated that if their demands were not met, they were prepared to launch an unprecedented movement. However, he also emphasized that the announcement of the agitation would be made at a later time to ensure necessary permissions are obtained.

Pradyot’s words signify a determined stand by TIPRA to fight for their rights and demands, and they are ready to take bold action to ensure their community’s interests are safeguarded.