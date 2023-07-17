Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Announces ‘Unity Mall’ To Showcase India’s And Bangladesh’s Unique Products

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 17, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, shared exciting details about the proposed Unity Mall in Agartala, stating that it will showcase distinctive products from various states of India, including Bangladesh.

Dr. Saha revealed that Bangladesh has expressed keen interest in displaying their products in the mall, and Tripura has promised to provide dedicated space for Bangladeshi products within the Unity Mall.

The ambitious project is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 26, 2025. Dr. Saha emphasized that the Unity Malls, to be established in all state headquarters across the country, will exclusively feature local Indian products for sale. This aligns with the vision of promoting “vocal for local” products.

The selected site for the Unity Mall is the Jute Mill complex, located on the outskirts of Agartala city. Initially, the TRTC complex was considered, but the space requirements were higher, making the Jute Mill area more suitable for the construction. The Chief Secretary and other higher officials have inspected the land, and the construction is expected to commence soon.

Dr. Saha further informed the media that the Unity Mall will showcase the unique products and cultural diversity of each district in Tripura. Separate spaces will be allocated for each district, providing an opportunity to display their local treasures.

The Unity Mall project promises to be a symbol of collaboration and cultural exchange, fostering unity among different states and neighboring countries. With its diverse collection of products and commitment to promoting local industries, the Unity Mall aims to create an exciting marketplace for visitors and boost the economic growth of the region.