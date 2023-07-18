Arunachal Pradesh Nears 100% Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission Ahead Of National Target: CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu on Monday expressed confidence on Monday that the state will achieve full implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by the end of this year, surpassing the national target set for 2024.

During a comprehensive review meeting in Itanagar, Khandu felicitated various Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC), Implementation Support Agencies (ISA), Block Resource Coordinators (BRC), Lab Assistants, and Jal Sathis for their exceptional contributions to the success of the missions.

The review meeting discussed various important issues, including physical and financial progress, additional support from the state government, and addressing the remaining schools and anganwadi centers under the program. Arunachal Pradesh remains committed to achieving the ambitious JJM goals, making significant strides towards ensuring water accessibility for all its citizens.

Expressing gratitude to the dedicated personnel working at the village level, Khandu stressed that the awards presented to them serve as recognition and motivation for others to work diligently towards achieving the ‘har ghar jal’ (water in every household) dream.

Praising the JJM scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, Khandu highlighted its focus on providing safe and adequate drinking water to rural households in India through individual tap connections by 2024. The mission also emphasizes source sustainability measures, including water conservation and rainwater harvesting, adopting a community-oriented approach.

Khandu assured government support to cover the remaining villages within the current year and directed PHE&WS officials to strategize the saturation of JJM, particularly focusing on health centers, schools, and anganwadi centers yet to be covered.

He also lauded the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) department, the nodal agency overseeing the implementation of JJM and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBM) in the state, for its remarkable achievements so far.