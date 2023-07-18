Assam: Businessman Brutally Attacked and Looted by Dacoits In Kamrup District; One Arrested

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: A horrifying incident unfolded in Goroimari, Kamrup district of Assam on Monday night when a gang of three dacoits unleashed terror on a local businessman. The miscreants mercilessly stabbed the victim, identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, and looted a staggering sum of Rs. 5,80,000 in cash.

The unfortunate incident took place as Siddique was on his way home from his shop. The attackers ambushed him with a sharp object, leaving him with severe injuries. Promptly, he was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition for urgent medical attention.

During the attack, brave locals witnessed the horrifying scene and sprang into action, chasing down the criminals. They successfully managed to apprehend one of the culprits, identified as Qayum Ali. However, the other two dacoits managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

Qayum Ali, caught red-handed, was handed over to the police for further investigation. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to track down the remaining suspects and bring them to justice for this heinous crime. The incident has left the community in shock and heightened concerns over the safety and security of residents in the area.