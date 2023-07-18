Guwahati Central Jail Guards Suspended Over Drug Possession Incident

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: In a startling development, two guards at the Guwahati Central Jail were suspended on Tuesday following the finding of contraband drugs in their possession. The guards, identified as Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das, were allegedly caught with the unidentified drugs during a routine check at the jail’s entrance.

The incident has sparked concerns about the security measures in place at the Guwahati Central Jail, which accommodates a significant number of inmates due to its large capacity. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Pending the investigation, Thakur and Das have been temporarily suspended from their duties. The jail authorities are determined to uncover any possible involvement of other individuals in the smuggling of drugs into the facility.

The incident highlights the need for heightened vigilance and stringent security protocols to prevent illegal substances from entering correctional facilities. The authorities are resolute in their efforts to maintain the jail’s integrity and ensure the safety of both staff and inmates. Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation to prevent such occurrences in the future.