Meghalaya High Court Judge Appointment: Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Advocate Biswadeep Bhattacharjee

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: The Supreme Court Collegium has put forth the name of Advocate Biswadeep Bhattacharjee for the position of judge in the Meghalaya High Court. As the Additional Advocate General of Meghalaya, Bhattacharjee’s nomination aims to address the current shortage, with the High Court operating with three judges against a sanctioned strength of four.

The recommendation for Bhattacharjee’s appointment was initially proposed by the Meghalaya High Court collegium on August 12, 2022. However, the State authorities did not provide any input on the matter, leading to the proposal’s progression to the Supreme Court.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure, if no comments are received from the Governor based on the Chief Minister’s advice within six weeks of the proposal, it is assumed that the State’s constitutional authorities have no objections.

To evaluate Bhattacharjee’s suitability for the High Court, the Supreme Court collegium sought input from a Judge with knowledge of the Meghalaya High Court’s affairs.

The collegium praised Bhattacharjee’s extensive legal career of nearly thirty years, during which he handled a wide range of civil, criminal, service, and constitutional cases before the High Court. Serving as the Additional Advocate General since 2018, he has maintained a good personal and professional reputation, with no adverse findings on his integrity.

The resolution by the Supreme Court Collegium highlights Bhattacharjee’s valuable experience in handling civil and criminal matters under the Administration of Justice Rules in Meghalaya, making him a strong addition to the High Court’s judiciary.