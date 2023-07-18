Meghalaya: Police Conduct Raids In Shillong, Apprehend 15 Illegal Sex Workers & Recovered IMFL

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: The East Khasi Hills District Police in collaboration with Meghashakti (Women Police Commandos) on the evening of Monday last carried out raids and intensified patrolling in and around Khyndailad, Shillong, resulting in the apprehension of 15 illegal sex workers.

Authorities have stepped up foot patrolling in the Khyndailad area, closely monitoring the activities of sex workers involved in soliciting customers. The arrested individuals are facing charges under the relevant Sections of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

These measures have been taken to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city of Shillong. The police are determined to crack down on illegal activities and protect the well-being of the residents.

During the recent raids in various areas, including Motphran, Paltan Bazar, Mawblei, Nongrim Hills, Laitumkhrah Bazar, Mawlonghat, Urkaliar, Upper Shillong, Polo, Mawbah, Jhalupara, and Upper Mawprem, the police successfully seized 112 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 740 liters of illicit liquor over the weekend.

Additionally, the Shillong Traffic Police have been conducting regular day and night vehicle checks at different locations to enforce traffic rules and regulations. Offenses such as drunken driving, riding without a helmet, modified silencers, and tinted glasses are being strictly monitored under the Motor Vehicles Act. In the past week, 277 vehicles have been seized, and a total of Rs 2,36,500 has been collected in fines from violators.