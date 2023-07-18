Mirabai Chanu Urges PM Modi & Amit Shah To Bring Peace To Manipur Amid Ongoing Conflict

NET Web Desk

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, has made a heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action in restoring peace to Manipur. The state has been grappling with ethnic conflict and violence since May 3, causing significant disruptions to daily life, including training sessions for athletes and studies for students.

I request Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi_in sir and Home Minister @AmitShah sir to kindly help and save our state Manipur. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRbltnjKl8 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 17, 2023

In a video posted on her Twitter account, Chanu expressed her concern about the prolonged conflict’s impact on sportspersons from the northeast region, including herself. She emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the crisis, stating that many lives have been lost, and homes have been destroyed.

The conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur has lasted for over two months, resulting in a considerable loss of lives and displacement. Despite the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Modi has yet to address the matter or visit the state. There has been growing frustration with the state’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, particularly from the tribal community, who have called for his resignation to no avail.