Mizoram’s Central YMA meets AR’s Inspector General

NET Web Desk

Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) interacted with office bearers of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) led by R Lalngheta today at Headquarters, 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Aizawl.

The General officer appreciated the efforts of CYMA for their excellent work and assured them of full support from the Assam Rifles as “Friends of the Hill People”.

The CYMA highlighted the issue of violence in Manipur and the IDPs in Mizoram. The General officer highlighted the efforts of Assam Rifles in rescuing of Mizoram students stranded in Imphal and the relentless and unbiased efforts of armed forces to bring normalcy and save innocent lives in Manipur.

On the issue of IDPs, the General officer assured Assam Rifles’ assistance to the displaced people in bordering areas. The various avenues of cooperation between Assam Rifles and CYMA were also discussed .

Maj. General Nambiar also emphasized on the recent trend of increased smuggling of Narcotics and war like stores which adversely affects the Mizo people and peace in the state.

Furthermore, he highlighted its far reaching effects in future and requested the flag bearers of Mizo society to work with enhanced cooperation and assist Assam Rifles in its war against all illegal activities.

The General officer also applauded the selfless work being done by the CSOs of Mizoram.