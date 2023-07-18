NABARD Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day; Disbursed Rs 500 Crore For New Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2023: The Tripura Regional Office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) commemorated the 42nd Foundation Day of NABARD today with great enthusiasm. Established on July 12, 1982, NABARD serves as the apex financial institution dedicated to fostering the growth of agriculture and rural development by facilitating credit flow and implementing various supportive initiatives.

The event saw the gracious presence of distinguished guests, including MLA Jitendra Majumder; CEO of TRLM Prasada Rao Vaddarapu; GM/OIC of NABARD Tripura Regional Office, Loken Das; DGM of NABARD, Diganta Das; Principal of the College of Agriculture, Prof. T. K. Maity; Chairman of the TSCB, Kamal Kanti Sen; Chairman of TGB, Satyendra Singh; and Deputy Dean of the College of Fisheries, Prof. Arunbhai Patel.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome by Diganta Das, DGM NABARD, as he greeted the dignitaries and participants.

During his address, Loken Das, GM/OIC elaborated on NABARD’s initiatives and the specific interventions in Tripura that aim to foster rural prosperity. In the financial year 2022-23, NABARD sanctioned projects amounting to Rs. 496 crore for the development of rural infrastructure under the Government of Tripura. Additionally, a total of Rs. 500 crore was disbursed to initiate new projects and complete existing ones. The banks also received a refinance of Rs. 525 crore to facilitate credit flow to the agriculture and rural sectors during the same year.

Das also highlighted various development initiatives, including the promotion of kharif onion and baby corn cultivation, the sanctioning of an Off Farm Producer Organisation, the initiation of a Tribal Development Project, and efforts towards developing handlooms and handicrafts in Tripura.

Prof. T.K. Maity, Principal of the College of Agriculture, Tripura, emphasized the significance of millets and the potential of millet cultivation in the region, while acknowledging the collaboration and support received from NABARD.

Congratulating NABARD on its foundation day, Prasada Rao Vaddarapu, CEO of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, underscored the importance of further collaboration with NABARD to ensure rural prosperity.

MLA Jitendra Majumder also expressed his appreciation for NABARD’s efforts in ensuring smooth credit flow to the agriculture and rural sectors, reminiscing about his own journey as a member of the Farmers’ Club promoted under NABARD’s Farmers’ Club programme.

The programme also witnessed the handover of sanction letters for various projects to select SHGs/NGOs. Moreover, the best performing branches of TGB & TSCB were honored with tokens of appreciation. Alongside the celebrations, an exhibition showcasing handloom & handicraft products, organized by various SHG groups of Tripura, added to the vibrancy of the event.