New Arrivals at Itanagar Biological Park: Tigers and Gharials Enhance Biodiversity

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 18, 2023: Two adult Royal Bengal tigers and three freshwater gharials have recently made their way to Itanagar Biological Park, also known as Itanagar Zoo, from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha. Welcomed by senior officials of the state forest department, the animals arrived on Monday evening, as confirmed by Zoo Curator Raya Flago on Tuesday.

Accompanying the animals were a veterinary officer of Itanagar Biological Park, Dr. Sorang Tadap, an assistant conservator of forest, and a veterinary officer from Nandankanan Zoo.

The Zoo Curator highlighted that the new pair of tigers consists of Sahini, a 2.4-year-old female, and Rocky, a 2.3-year-old male. Currently, they are housed in a separate enclosure, and their names will be changed at a later stage.

The zoo has taken significant efforts to create healthy habitats for the tigers and gharials. Additionally, modernization plans are underway to enhance the zoo’s facilities.

The exchange of the tigers and gharials was part of an approved animal exchange program between Itanagar Biological Park and Nandankanan Zoo. In return for the tigers and gharials, the Itanagar Zoo will soon provide a pair of Hoolock Gibbon and a pair of wild cat to Nandankanan Zoo.

Arunachal Pradesh is renowned for providing healthy habitats to various major cat species, including Royal Bengal Tiger, Snow Leopard, Common Leopard, and Clouded Leopard. The arrival of two tigers at Itanagar Biological Park is expected to raise awareness about the significance of wildlife conservation.

Currently, the park houses more than 30 mammal species, 12 bird species, and 4 reptile species, making it a valuable biological asset for the northeastern state. Moreover, Itanagar Biological Park has a dedicated rescue center, supervised by veterinarians, to care for rescued wild animals.