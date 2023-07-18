Supreme Court Stays Gauhati High Court Order On Wrestling Federation Of India Elections

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: In a significant development, the Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing matter concerning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. On Tuesday, the apex court stayed the order issued by the Gauhati High Court, which had put the WFI elections on hold.

The bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and S V Bhatti, issued notices to several parties, including the Union Sports Ministry, Wrestling Federation of India, and Assam Wrestling Association, in response to a plea challenging the Gauhati High Court’s ruling from June 25.

The petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, argued before the bench that a third party appeared before the high court on Sunday, resulting in the stay of the WFI elections. This delay is causing disruptions in the election process for the Wrestling Federation.

Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the Supreme Court issued notices and subsequently stayed the high court’s order.

The Gauhati High Court had previously set July 28 as the next hearing date for the petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association, which sought the right to participate in the WFI election process.

The Wrestling Federation of India was initially scheduled to conduct its elections on July 11. However, the Gauhati High Court’s intervention halted the process, prompting the WFI and other concerned parties to approach the Supreme Court seeking a resolution to the issue.