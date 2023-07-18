Supreme Court Upholds Manipur High Court’s Partial Internet Restoration Order

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court, on Monday, declined to intervene in the Manipur High Court’s order directing the state government to partially restore internet services. According to Live Law, the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra allowed the state government to approach the High Court to apprise them of the challenges in implementing the order.

Internet services in Manipur had been suspended on May 3 due to ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has led to widespread incidents of violence and arson, leaving over 140 people dead and approximately 60,000 displaced.

The Manipur government had filed a petition challenging the High Court’s order, issued on July 7, which directed the home department to provide internet through Internet Lease Lines across the state and consider Fibre to Home connections on a case-to-case basis.

The government argued that the situation in the state is volatile and rapidly changing, deeming the High Court’s order premature. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized during the hearing that any misinformation could lead to riots and asserted that the matter cannot be solely left to the discretion of people on the ground.

The Supreme Court urged the state to approach the High Court and present their difficulties for further consideration.